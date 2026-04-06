The Gap Fillers For Memphis Youth.

Founded by Criminal Gang Specialist Jimmy Chambers and Banking Professional Ressie Chambers. We are not a recreational camp; we are a structured intervention program bridging the gap for youth and families across the Mid-South.
"Gang members recruited me unsuccessfully. Camp Chambers kept me focused. I interned at West TN Eye Center and am now pursuing my Master's Degree."
"I found myself hanging with the wrong crowd and facing a weapons charge. Camp Chambers helped me get back on track. I went from facing the judge to preparing to stand before one. I'm now pursuing a career in law as a future attorney."
"After losing my cousin to gun violence, I was lost in gang activity. Camp Chambers used sports to redirect my pain. I went from the streets to the Police Academy, and now I serve as an Officer in Knoxville."
In a sector full of ambiguity, we offer absolute clarity. We operate with open books and zero administrative bloat, ensuring your support bypasses bureaucracy and goes directly to the field—purchasing helmets, securing food, and building futures.See our Annual Report
Participation is a privilege, not a right. We use sports and a structured support system to help youth build skills, connect with mentors, and access the community support needed for long-term success.
This course empowers youth and families to take personal responsibility in a diverse society. We strengthen parenting skills while helping students build positive behaviors, leadership abilities, and personal development habits.
Every child deserves the basics—food, clothing, and care. We ensure families in the Mid-South have consistent, year-round access to the essentials they need through our voucher-based program.
Internships and shadowing with local businesses connect youth to hands-on learning, professional mentors, and real-world pathways that open doors for them to discover their interests, build workplace skills, and step confidently into long-term career success.
We have secured 5 acres of land in Raleigh, owning it free and clear. While our initial architectural plans were ambitious, our vision remains steadfast: to transform this land into a safe haven for youth development, sports, and community gathering.
We operate with full transparency. Whether you are a grant officer, a concerned parent, or a donor, you have a direct line to our administration.
Looking to donate? Visit our donation page here.